Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archaea Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LFG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.57. 57,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,097. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 852,817 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

