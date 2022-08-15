Arcblock Price Tops $0.17 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

