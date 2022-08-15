Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

About Aptose Biosciences

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

