Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 68.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 4,027,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,774,652. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

