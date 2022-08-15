Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. Appili Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 793.06% and a negative net margin of 1,874.06%.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

