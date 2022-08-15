Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.88

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $11,114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 566,501 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.