Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

