apM Coin Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $42.85 million and $28.71 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.
apM Coin Profile
apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.
apM Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
