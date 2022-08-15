Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $6.56 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $122.19 million and $997,759.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00026733 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.