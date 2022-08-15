Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Cut by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 23.6% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Antero Resources worth $28,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,885. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

