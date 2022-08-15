Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

AM traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,450. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.61. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 72,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

