Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

