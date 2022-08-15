AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 656,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,150. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

