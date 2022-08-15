Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (LON: BA) recently:

8/5/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 965 ($11.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 870 ($10.51).

8/2/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 870 ($10.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 860 ($10.39) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 778 ($9.40). 2,545,104 shares of the company were exchanged. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,809.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 792.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.01.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

