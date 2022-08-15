Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $130.30

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

