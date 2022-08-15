Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

