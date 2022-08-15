Analysts Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target at $247.00

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

