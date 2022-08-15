Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT at $138.67

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF opened at $77.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

