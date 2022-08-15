Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $10.00

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.