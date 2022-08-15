AMLT (AMLT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 96.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $50.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

