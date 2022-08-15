Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $250.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,201. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

