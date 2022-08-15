American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 442,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

