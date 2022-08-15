American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 180,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $33.78 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

