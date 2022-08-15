American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,344,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,504,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.