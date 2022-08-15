American Investment Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $101.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

