American Investment Services Inc. Sells 29,416 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.