American Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,284 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $186.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

