American Investment Services Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,625 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $705.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.81 and its 200-day moving average is $691.22. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

