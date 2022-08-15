American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

