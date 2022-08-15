American Investment Services Inc. Buys 3,899 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.36 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

