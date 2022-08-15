American Investment Services Inc. Buys 17,412 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $45.69 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

