Ambrosus (AMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $529,967.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 782,908,838 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

