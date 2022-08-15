Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 4.1%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 250,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,095,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$979.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

