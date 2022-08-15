Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $3.35 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

