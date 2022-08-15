AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91. 3,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 990,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Stock Up 13.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $225,167. 54.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 468.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

