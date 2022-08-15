Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,538. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

