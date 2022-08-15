Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

