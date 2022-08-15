Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.11. 11,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

