Alliance Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $396,524.21 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $396,524.21 and approximately $56,441.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
