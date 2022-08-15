Alliance Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $396,524.21 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $396,524.21 and approximately $56,441.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

