Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 178,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,357. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $215.48.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

