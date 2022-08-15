Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.05. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,395. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

