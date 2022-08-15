Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,651. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

