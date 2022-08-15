Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.93.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

