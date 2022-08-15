Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,520 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,492. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $115.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

