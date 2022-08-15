Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,001 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.64 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

