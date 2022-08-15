Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $704.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

