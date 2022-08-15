Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
