Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $54,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $251.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

