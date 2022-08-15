Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,267 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

