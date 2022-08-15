Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

